Ahead of his maiden IPL stint, Rajasthan Royals' star English recruit Joe Root says he will try to "get the best out of myself" and "be unpredictable for bowlers" in the tournament beginning March 31. "I'll try and be me as much as I can and try to be unpredictable for bowlers. I am sure I will smile and enjoy it, and will try to get the best out of myself," Root said in a team release. Ahead of a practice session in Jaipur, the 32-year-old spoke about his new team.

"Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it's more than just performances on the field. They said they were delighted to get me in the auction..." England's ex-Test cricket captain is looking forward to the season.

"It's an experience that you can't replicate anywhere else in the world. I've never experienced it before so it's all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that's played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting." "I've heard a lot of things. And I'm really looking forward to living it now." Sharing his thoughts on the Royals' team, Root said; "Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I've always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play. I think he's a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader." The stylish batter also spoke about how he is preparing himself for the format.

"I'm just trying to be as consistent as I can be. You can always work on things slowly and in the background but ultimately you are trying to make sure that your strengths are as good as they possibly can be.

"And that you know you're switched on and ready for any situation and scenario that you find yourself in and you have that clarity under pressure."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)