The rumours regarding MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While Dhoni has confirmed that he will be playing the matches in this year's tournament for sure in front of the home crowd in Chennai, there has been no concrete news on his future with Chennai Super Kings. CSK fast bowler Deepak Chahar was asked about the topic in a recent interaction and he had an extremely interesting reply to the question.

“No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't. Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can,” Chahar told News India Sports.

“He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year,” he added.

Dhoni will lead CSK in the 2023 season and he expressed his excitement earlier about playing in front of the home crowd after a long time.

“Definitely. It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you [to the fans]. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans,” Dhoni said on his future.

"And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question, because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line. But definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," he had added.