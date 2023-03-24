It's been 15 years since MS Dhoni first donned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey in the Indian Premier League. Over the years, the 'Thala' has established himself as one a true great of the game. Not just with his batting as a finisher or his wicket-keeping, but Dhoni made a name for himself as a 'captain' that everyone looks forward to. Sunil Gavaskar, one of the finest batters India has produced, brilliantly summed up Dhoni the cricketer as he highlighted the little things that the wicket-keeper batter does to get his team to perform at the peak of its potential.

Speaking to Star Sports Gavaskar underlined the illustrious IPL career of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, and how he has brought out the best in his teammates, uplifting them to win the coveted trophy four times

"I think when CSK returned and won the IPL trophy, it was absolutely amazing because the team had not been together for two years and they had moved out with different franchises and suddenly they come back again. That tells you leadership. That tells you how the man could get a team together again after that gap. Sometimes you know, first year, second year there is a team spirit that happens but to get all of them together after the gap is remarkable," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also recalled a specific match where CSK needed 20 runs from the final over to the win match. Dhoni, in the middle, put in a phenomenal performance to win the game for his team.

"I think therefore that particular year and some of the shots that he played, I remember one game where the teams needed 20 odds runs in the final over and he just smashed it around from everywhere from outside the off stump, he was hitting it over long on for sixes! We were used to seeing that from Dhoni but even those little touches of his where he makes a fielder, a player feel 7 feet tall, are the touches that make him stand out from the other," the legendary batter asserted.