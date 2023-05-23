One of the rising talents in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill and star player Virat Kohli have striking similarities across all three formats of the game, which are pretty hard to miss out on. Virat and Shubman have developed a knack for scoring centuries in the same match in 2023. Both batters have struck a century against Sri Lanka in the ODI format specifically in the third match of the series in January this year. While in the Test format, Shubman and Virat both struck a century in the same match against Australia in February.

Finally, in the T20 format, both players scored a century in the same match for different teams in the final group stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In their recent encounter, Shubman's century turned Virat's (101*) futile as Gujarat Titans managed to clinch the victory by six wickets.

This loss knocked RCB out of the race of the IPL 2023 playoffs and allowed Mumbai Indians to end the group stage in the fourth position.

In Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions, will turn up at their home ground, where they will enjoy massive support.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni and his team have picked up eight wins in the league stage, five of which came at Chepauk reflecting their dominance in their home stadium.

But GT will back themselves after enjoying a successful travelling record. GT have won six out of the seven matches we played away from Ahmedabad, setting up an eye-watering playoff fixture.