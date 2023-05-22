Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli surpassed Luke Wright to become the batter with joint-third-highest centuries in T20 cricket. Virat accomplished this feat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match. In the match, Virat scored 101* in just 61 balls. His knock consisted of 13 fours and a six. In 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Virat has scored eight centuries in T20 cricket, which includes one international century for India and seven centuries for RCB. He has scored 11,965 runs in his T20 career which is 374 matches strong so far.

The most T20 centuries are scored by Chris Gayle. The West Indies batting legend has 22 centuries in the short format. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has nine centuries in T20 cricket.

Australia's Michael Klinger, Aaron Finch and David Warner have eight centuries each in T20 cricket.

Put to bat first by GT, RCB posted a total of 197/5 in their 20 overs. Opening the batting, Virat Kohli had a 67-run opening stand with skipper Faf Du Plessis (28 in 19 balls). Useful cameos came from Michael Bracewell (26 in 16 balls) and Anuj Rawat (23* in 15 balls) as well. But it was Virat who stood tall with his second straight century of the season, his seventh overall. He scored 101* in just 61 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a six.

Noor Ahmed (2/39) in his four overs was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal took a wicket each.

In the chase of 198, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early, but a 123-run stand for the second wicket between Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar (53 in 35 balls, seven fours and two sixes) brought back them into the game. RCB attempted to make a comeback with some wickets towards the end, but Gill's hit the match-winning runs to bring up his second successive IPL ton as well. He scored 104* in just 52 balls with five fours and eight sixes. GT chased down the target with five balls to go.

RCB end their campaign in sixth position with seven wins, seven losses and a total of 14 points. GT will be playing CSK in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Gill clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)