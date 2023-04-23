Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was extremely busy behind the stumps as his side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. The ex-India captain took one catch and effected one stumping and a run-out as SRH were restricted to 134/7 in 20 overs. The catch taken by Dhoni to dismiss Aiden Markram earned him a lot of praise but the “catch of the match” award went to Ruturaj Gaikwad for his attempt to dismiss Harry Brook. Dhoni spoke about his chance and even recalled a similar effort involving current India head coach Rahul Dravid.

In his own style, @msdhoni describes yet another successful day behind the stumps



And along with it, shares a special Rahul Dravid story and admiration for @sachin_rt #TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/4gL8zU9o9v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

During the interaction, Dhoni also said that it is very important to gain experience and that can only come when someone grows old except if you are Sachin Tendulkar.

“I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it's easy. I felt that it was a fantastic catch not because of your ability, but sometimes you're at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

"A long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. With your skillset, you can't take a catch like that. You have to be in a very wrong position to be able to take a catch like that. Other than that once you get old and that's when you get more experienced unless you're Sachin (Tendulkar) and you start playing at 16-17,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harsha Bhogle, who was conducting the ceremony, quipped that Dhoni is not old but the CSK skipper had a clear answer.

Sponsored by Vuukle

“Definitely old, you cannot shy away from that,” he said.