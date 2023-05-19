It was a special innings from Virat Kohli as the Royal Challengers Bangalore star slammed his sixth IPL century and guided his team to a massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep the playoff dreams alive on Thursday. The veteran India batter looked completely in control against the SRH bowling attack and he earned praises from both fans and experts alike. One of them was former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir who took to Instagram to pay a special tribute to Kohli. He posted a picture of the RCB star with the caption – “what a inning by one and only the real king @virat.kohli take a bow”.

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

(With PTI inputs)