It was a proud moment for the entire Tendulkar family, when Arjun Tendulkar finally played his first IPL match for Mumbai Indians on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has been a part of the MI squad since 2021 but he earned his maiden cap on Sunday from the hands of skipper Rohit Sharma. Wishes from all over the world started pouring in ever since the junior Tendulkar played his first game and continued his father's legacy. Arjun bowled two overs against KKR and returned with the figures of 0/17 as MI registered a five-wicket victory.

After the match ended in MI's favour, Arjun shared his experience about playing his first match in MI colours and getting his maiden cap from Rohit Sharma.

"It was a great moment. It's always special to play for the team I have supported since 2008. It was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian team," he said in a video posted on IPL Twitter.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan on Sunday as the legendary @sachin_rt watched his son from the confines of the dressing room



Here is the father-son duo expressing their emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household- By @28anand pic.twitter.com/Lb6isgA6eH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

Later, his father Sachin also could not hide his emotions and spoke about the thoughts he had while his son was playing for MI. Notably, the Master Blaster had watched the entire match inside the dressing room. In a big confession, Sachin revealed that the had never watched his son play ever before.

"This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself and do whatever he wanted to. And today also, I sat in the dressing room because I didn't want to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realise that I'm watching him. I was inside. It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team. Not bad," said Sachin.

Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar became the first father and son to play in Indian Premier League.

Sachin made his debut for MI in the first season of the IPL back in 2008 and played for the side till 2013. Now, Arjun has also made his debut from the same franchise.

(With ANI Inputs)