Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma feels Suryakumar Yadav oozes confidence which rubs off on the other batters in his IPL side. After a slow start to the season, Suryakumar is back to his explosive best. In MI's 27-run win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday, he blazed away to an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, notching his maiden IPL century.

"The guy has got the confidence. We wanted to keep right-left combination but SKY came in and said no, he wanted to go in," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"That is the kind of confidence he has and that rubs off on others. Every game he wants to start fresh and does not look back at the previous game. Sometimes you can sit back and feel proud but that is not the case with him," he added.

Mumbai were on course to a huge win before Rashid Khan smashed a brutal unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls to reduce Gujarat's margin of defeat.

"It was an interesting game especially from our point of view, happy to get the two points. That was pleasing, bat first and then come out and defend the total. We kept picking wickets and in this format you have to do that, great bowling effort from our bowlers." Suryakumar, who was adjudged the player of the match, was delighted to win the game.

Asked if it was his best T20 innings, Suryakumar, who has three T20I centuries, said: "Can say that." "Most importantly we batted first, at the meeting we decided we'll keep the same tempo as we do when we're chasing 200 plus.

"There was a lot of dew even after just 7-8 overs, one side was 75-80 metres, so I was prepared for scooping over third man or flicking over square leg. I wasn't thinking of going straight.

Known to play outrageous shots, Suryakumar said it is the fruit of his practice and clarity of thought.

"There's a lot of practice that goes behind [my 360-degree game], so when I come out to the middle, I am very clear in my mind." We lacked execution and heart: Hardik ======================== Barring Rashid, who was sensational with the bat and the ball, table-toppers Gujarat Titans put up an underwhelming performance and skipper Hardik Pandya felt they lost the game because of the lack of execution in all thee departments of the game.

"We lacked a lot of execution and heart. That cost us the game. Intensity was also flat. Expected things to happen, but everyone knows at this level it doesn't just happen, you have to make it happen.

"As a group we weren't there. In bowling also we were very flat. Didn't have clear plans or didn't execute. Wicket was very flat but I felt we gave 25 runs extra. Have spoken enough about him," Pandya said.

Rashid picked up up four wickets and then hit as many as 10 sixes with the bat.

"Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous. Don't have to try much (after this result)." Hardik praised his India team-mate Suryakumar for his sensational innings for MI.

"One of the best batters in T20 cricket. You saw what can happen if you don't execute your plans. For me it's very important that as a bowler you are clear. I can only set the fields. Losing five wickets and then scoring 129 in the last 10 overs."