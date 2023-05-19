Virat Kohli showed his true mettle after smashing his much-awaited sixth IPL century on Thursday against SunRisers Hyderabad. The stylish opener reached the triple figures in just 62 balls and powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket victory in the chase of 187. Kohli received numerous praises from the fans and former cricketers for his blistering knock. However, one wish which won a lot of hearts was from Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav, who had also scored a century a few matches ago.

Taking to Instagram, Surya shared a picture of Kohli's century celebration and captioned it, "Maanla Re Bhauu."

Notably, The RCB batter had also praised Surya through his Instagram story, after he had smashed a ton against Gujarat Titans.

When it comes to the match, Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

