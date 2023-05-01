The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be a memorable one, not only for being the 1000th match of the tournament but also for the successful run-chase by the Rohit Sharma-led side. Playing at Wankhede, MI got a mammoth target of 213 to chase after youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden IPL century. Later, MI chased down the target with three balls to spare, courtesy of Tim David's last-over heroics, where he smashed three consecutive sixes off Jason Holder's delivery. Apart from this, one thing which grabbed a lot of attention was pacer Sandeep Sharma's stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav.

In the 16th over of MI's chase, Surya smashed a shot over short fine leg, which was looking like an obvious boundary. However, Sandeep ran backwards from his position, made a perfect dive, and timed it perfectly as the ball firmly remained in his control. The pacer went on sliding on to the grass to complete the catch and dismiss Surya for 55 off 29 balls.

Talented youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century (124) went in vain as Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over as Mumbai Indians pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal smashed 124 off just 62 balls, which was studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 200 to single-handedly take the Royals to 212 for 7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai Indians fought back with crucial knocks from Cameron Green (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29 balls) in the middle, before David finished the match off, along with Tilak Varma (29 not out), as the home side chased down the target with three balls to spare.

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Jason Holder, David hammered three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries to finish off the game as MI reached 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs to hand captain Rohit Sharma a birthday present.

(With PTI Inputs)