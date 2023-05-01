Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said it was heartening to see his team chase down a big total set by Rajasthan Royals and also praised rival batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying he was surprised with the power the youngster packed in his strokes. Jaiswal's blazing 124-run knock helped the Royals score 212 for seven. The 21-year-old had 16 boundaries and eight sixes from the 62 deliveries he faced. Despite the young opener's knock, the Royals lost the match by six wickets with three deliveries to spare.

Rohit indicated he saw in Jaiswal the potential to make it to the India side.

"I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, he's taken it to the next level. I asked him 'where did you get the power from'. He said he's been going to the gym, that's good for him, India and RR," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', said he wants to keep working hard and focus on the process.

"When I completed my century, I didn't know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. The straight drive is my straight drive," said Jaiswal.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rohit said he was happy with the way the team went about its task of chasing the big total.

"Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Tim (David) has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have." The skipper also said that Jofra Archer returning to the side and bowling full tilt was a big positive.

"Jofra's had a massive injury, with bowlers we knew they need match practice. But his pace was a big positive and we thought Sky's innings like that was around the corner." Royals skipper Sanju Samson conceded Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David took the match away from them at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century (55 off 29 balls) and a 62-run unbeaten stand between Tim David (45 not out off 14 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 not out off 21) proved to be decisive.

Advertisement

Tall West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder was the most expensive of the Royals bowlers conceding 55 runs in just 3.3 overs at an economy nearing 16 runs per over.

Samson said the special innings from David turned the match on its head.

"At the timeout, we were thinking that with the way Sky (Surya) was going, we were thinking of fighting it out and we were almost there. But Tim David did something special," said Samson after the match.

The Royals skipper added that even in loss, the team was setting high standards in all departments of the game.

"It was kinda wet (outfield because of the dew), not that wet, we were expecting it but had the experience to deal with it. The way we've been playing, with the last nine games ending with us winning or coming close, illustrates the high standards at which we've been playing. Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but very happy for him personally," added Samson.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)