Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are two of the most loved cricketers in India and the two legendary figures command a massive fan base when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, Rohit holds the record with five trophies. Ahead of the match between the two most successful sides in the competition, the MI Twitter handle posted a video of Rohit and Dhoni practicing side-by-side at the nets. The video quickly went viral and people could not stop praising the two stalwarts for their contribution to the franchises over the years.

Chennai Super Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they host a resurgent Mumbai Indians. The four-time champions will, however, be wary of MI, which has a superior record at M A Chidambaram stadium here and has claimed victories in the last two matches.

• 10 IPL trophies in one frame

• 9 IPL trophies as captain in one frame

• 2 G.O.A.T batters in one frame

• 2 G.OA.T Captains in one frame

• 2 G.O.A.T sixes hitting machine in one frame

• 2 Prides of India in one frame.



Ro and MS .... 🇮🇳!! — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 5, 2023

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings lost the two matches they played against five-time champions MI in 2019 and will be playing their arch-rivals at home after nearly four years.

Mutual respect between thse two greatest rival CSK and MI is at another level — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 5, 2023

CSK head into Saturday's game on the back of a rained off fixture (vs LSG) and two losses.

Two greatest captains of IPL. — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) May 5, 2023

Having endured a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in a last-ball thriller on April 30, CSK will hope their fortunes change in the second afternoon match at home.

Only and only love & respect — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 5, 2023

Devon Conway (414 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) have provided strong starts but the middle-order has not been able to build on them on occasions, leaving the think-tank and fans flummoxed.

Mumbai Indians, after a sluggish start, have slowly gathered momentum, chasing down tall scores. However, the bowlers' inability to curtail opposition batters would be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself has been short of runs.

The return of Jofra Archer augurs well for Mumbai but he would need to pick wickets while the onus would be on the other bowlers to be economical.

Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla would have a big part to play if MI have to keep CSK batters in check. Ishan Kishan hit form in the win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday as did Suryakumar Yadav and that would have pleased the Mumbai team management and the fans.

If the two, apart from Rohit, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma can get going, the Super Kings bowlers would have a huge task on hand. With CSK (11 points) and MI (10) in a tight contest for points and securing spots in the play-offs, Saturday's game promises an interesting battle.

(With PTI inputs)