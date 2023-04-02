RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB Skipper Faf Du Plessis Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs MI
RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. RCB have won each of their last three fixtures against MI, and would look to make that four on the bounce against the five-time champions. Once again, the focus will be on star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after both had a torrid season with the bat last year. RCB had entered the Qualifier 2 last season, while MI had ended at the bottom of the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan
Here are the Live Score and Latest Updates from IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:
- 19:27 (IST)RCB vs MI Live: A moment of silence for late Salim DuraniSalim Durani, the debonair India cricketer of the 1960s with a movie star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on Sunday at the age of 88. RCB and MI take a moment out to pay tribute to the former India star.
- 19:22 (IST)RCB vs MI Live: Rohit Sharma plays 200th match as T20 captain"Exciting, I am really honored and grateful as well. It's been a long journey and it's something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want to achieve," said Rohit Sharma on the occasion.
- 19:11 (IST)RCB vs MI Live: Rohit and Co. vow to correct mistakes from IPL 2022"With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes," said Rohit Sharma after the toss.
- 19:08 (IST)RCB vs MI Live: Here's why RCB opted to bowl -"There's a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in... The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that," said Faf du Plessis after the toss.
