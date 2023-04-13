Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket on Wednesday. Jadeja accomplished this feat during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the franchise's home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the match, Jadeja was once again the leading bowler for CSK, taking 2/21 in his four overs at an economy rate of 5.20. This has taken his wicket-tally in IPL 2023 to six wickets in four matches, with best bowling figures of 3/20, an average of 13.83, and an economy rate of 6.38.

He is the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK this IPL season behind Tushar Deshpande (seven wickets) and overall at fifth-place, behind Tushar, Rashid Khan (eight wickets, Gujarat Titans), Mark Wood (nine wickets, Lucknow Super Giants) and Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets, Rajasthan Royals).

In 296 T20s, Jadeja has 200 wickets at an average of 30.25 and an economy rate of 7.54. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/16.

In 64 T20Is for India, Jadeja has taken 51 wickets at an average of 28.49 and an economy rate of 7.04. His best bowling figures for India in T20Is are 3/15.

The top-five wicket-takers in T20Is are Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan (136 wickets), New Zealand's Tim Southee (134 wickets), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (129 wickets), NZ's Ish Sodhi (115 wickets) and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (107 wickets). Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India with 91 scalps.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In IPL career spanning 15 overs, he has played for teams like CSK, RR and now-defunct Gujarat Lions and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. In 214 matches, he has taken 138 wickets at an average of 30.05 and an economy rate of 7.57. His best bowling figures are 5/16. He is the 11th-highest wicket-taker in IPL.

The top-five wicket-takers in IPL are Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (176 wickets), Lasith Malinga (170 wickets), Amit Mishra (169 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Overall, the top five-wicket takers in all of T20 cricket are Dwayne Bravo (615 wickets), Rashid Khan (536 wickets), West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine (484 wickets), South Africa spinner Imran Tahir (469 wickets) and Shakib al Hasan (451 wickets).

With this win over CSK, RR is the table-toppers, winning three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)