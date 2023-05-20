Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner's love for Telugu movies and songs is no secret. The Australia batter was a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 team Sunrisers Hyderabad for many seasons and he even led to the title in 2016. During his time in Hyderabad, he was introduced to the film industry and during a recent interaction, he revealed his dream cast for a Telugu movie where he would like to play the villain. Warner's choices for the male leads for the movie were superstars Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu while he picked Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead.

“My dream cast would be Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and a female actress Rashmika Mandanna. She has worked with Allu,” Warner said ‘Breakfast with Champions' hosted by Gaurav Kapoor.

“I will be the bad guy. I have to play the bad guy. That's my nature,” he added.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner set a unique batting record in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings, achieving the record of most runs against an opponent in the history of the league. In the match, Warner scored 46 off 31 balls.

His knock consisted of five fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 148.39. In 25 matches against PBKS, Warner has scored 1,105 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 144.44. He has scored 13 half-centuries against the North Indian side, with the best score of 81. These are the most runs by a batter against any opponent in IPL history.

Warner also has scored 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shikhar Dhawan has also scored 1,057 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has also scored 1,040 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli also is in the list, having scored 1,030 runs against Delhi Capitals, the fifth-highest run tally by a batter against any opponent in IPL.

(With ANI inputs)