Former U19 World Cup winners for India in 2018, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have had two contrasting journies since winning the coveted trophy as teenagers. While Gill has gone on to become a pillar in the Indian team across all three formats, Shaw is struggling to even be a part of the national squad in any of the three formats. Launching a scathing attack on Shaw's attitude, Gill's childhood coach claimed that the Delhi Capitals opener thinks he is already a star and can't be touched by anyone.

"They were in the same team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, right? Today where is Prithvi Shaw and where is Shubman Gill? They are in two different categories," Karsan Ghavri was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"Shaw thinks he is a star and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over or the Test match or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out.

Garvi, who coached Gill as an 11-year-old, said that to excel at the highest level, one requires discipline and temperament.s Shaw has struggled to show both of these traits, having put in fairly inconsistent performances, not just for India but also for his IPL franchise.

"You require discipline and a good temperament. You need to constantly work on yourself. You are required to occupy the crease, and if you do that, you are bound to get more runs," Ghavri said.

Suggesting all is not lost yet, Ghavri wants Shaw to work on his flaws, put in the hard yards, and emerge as a stronger player in the future.

"They are of the same age. Nothing has been lost yet. Gill has worked on his flaws, while Shaw hasn't. He still can. He needs to work hard; otherwise, there is no point in having so much potential," he says.

In IPL 2023 season, Shaw played the first six games of Delhi Capitals, scoring 12, 7, 0, 15, 0, and 13 before he was dropped. He came into the team again for the final two games, scoring one half-century. But, couldn't change critics' perception of his batting.