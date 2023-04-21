Royal Challengers Bangalore, under stand-in captain Virat Kohli, had a good day on the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they registered a fine win over Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. If seeing Kohli leading the RCB once again wasn't treat enough, RCB fans got two more reasons to rejoice as Kohli not only scored a half-century but also led his team to a 24-run win. There was a funny incident too. During PBKS' innings, in the middle of a DRS call, RCB star duo Kohli and Glenn Maxwell could be seen playing rock-paper scissors. Later Maxwell even commented on the incident.

"Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper @imVkohli," he wrote in a tweet.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were playing Stone Paper Scissors during the DRS. pic.twitter.com/7ciAoft37J — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

Faf du Plessis played a special knock despite a rib injury before Mohammed Siraj produced his best figures in the IPL to set up a 24-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. Playing as an 'Impact Player' due to his injury, Du Plessis plundered 84 off 56 balls and shared a 137-run opening wicket stand with stand-in captain Virat Kohli (59 off 47) to steer RCB to 174 for four after being put in to bat.

Though in-form skipper Shikhar Dhawan was unavailable for the second game in a row, Punjab had enough firepower to chase down 175 but lost too many wickets at the start of the chase.

Siraj delivered with wickets with the new ball as well as in the death overs to end up with 4/21 in four overs and secure a welcome victory for his team. Jitesh Sharma's counter-attacking 41 off 27 for Punjab went in vain.

It was RCB's third win in six games while Punjab suffered their third loss in six matches.

