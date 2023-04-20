The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't just see fireworks being limited between the players on the ground. As the match concluded in a victory for the Bengaluru franchise, the 'no-handshake' saga between RCB stalwart Virat Kohli and DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly unfolded. A number of visuals emerged from the match where the two seemed to be ignoring each other. Now, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach has given his insights on the matter.

Although Watson didn't directly comment on what transpired between Ganguly and Kohli, he did admit that there was 'fire in the belly' of the RCB batter.

"It could be rumor-mongering, but I'm not sure. So, it's not something I want to get involved in," Watson said on 'Grade Cricketer' before bursting into laughter, as he touched upon the Kohli-Ganguly subject.

"But there was definitely some fire in Virat's belly, that's for sure. For an opposition point of view, that's the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he's like that, that's when he's at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I'm not exactly sure," Watson asserted.

The Kohli-Ganguly saga has remained unresolved ever since the former's exit as the captain of the Indian team in all three formats of the game. Not long after Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's skipper across formats, Ganguly also made way for Roger Binny as the president fo the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Both Ganguly and Kohli have had contrasting views on how the story of the latter's exit as the captain of the Indian team unfolded. About the 'no-handshake' matter after the DC vs RCB game, neither of the two has yet shed light on the matter.