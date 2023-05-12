Following his side's 27-run win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that skipper MS Dhoni has been training in a certain way, with a strong focus on power-hitting, as he knows he cannot bat for a long period of time. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's blistering knocks followed by Matheesha Pathirana's three-wicket haul helped CSK clinch a 27-run victory over DC in their IPL 2023 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

In the match, Dhoni was seen struggling and hobbling while running between the wickets.

"He has (Dhoni) just training a certain way. He knows he is not going to bat for a long time, and we had a lot of batting ahead. So, he has really concentrated on the last three overs. [He] was not as mobile between the wickets today, but he pushed pretty hard," said Fleming in a post-match press conference.

"So, he has concentrated on pretty strong hitting practice, and you can see the benefits of that. He is just comfortable being able to play around the ground. We know how good a hitter of the ball he is, and his access in certain areas is still very strong. So that cameo again at the end was valuable in a hard-fought 20 overs," added Fleming.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni has batted down the order. He has scored 96 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.00. He has been dismissed only twice this IPL. He has the best score of 32* this year. He has smashed three fours and 10 sixes this year. His strike rate of 204.25.

After posting a respectable 167/8 in 20 overs, Fleming said that players are playing with high risks and he is happy with the cameos which push his side to an above-par score.

"It is a reflection of the way games now are played, the players play with more high risks and the way you compose an innings is a little bit different, so I'm happy with the cameos if it keeps pushing you above par," said Fleming.

"What you have seen today, maybe a 160 wicket was turned into almost a possible 175-10 because we had positive intent through partnerships and guys playing aggressively. Dube is a good example of that, Rayudu and then MS in the end. We created enough to get ahead of the game, which we are happy with, even though we lost seven wickets," added the coach.