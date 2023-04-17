Arjun Tendulkar's long wait to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on Sunday when he was named in the playing XI for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Fans, former cricketers and experts took to social media to share their blessings and suggestions for the young uncapped Indian all-rounder. Even the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share his views on Arjun's debut. Fair to say that SRK only had good things to say on the development despite KKR's defeat in the match.

"As competitive as this IPL may be... but when u see a friend's son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!," Shah Rukh tweeted.

As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023

The 23-year-old all-rounder opened the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings.

He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket. He was hit for a six and a four by KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who went on to complete his maiden IPL century later in the innings.

Following his debut, Arjun and his illustrious father Sachin -- spotted during the team's training session on Saturday ahead of the game and also in the team dugout on Sunday -- became the first father-son pair to feature in the 15-year history of IPL, and that too for the same side.

Sachin played for Mumbai Indians for six years, between 2008 and 2013.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Arjun was picked by the five-time IPL champions for the first time during the 2021 auction at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

While the Wankhede Stadium is the home ground for Arjun and Mumbai Indians, the young cricketer is no longer associated with domestic side Mumbai as he moved to Goa in the second half of 2022 in pursuit of regular playing time in domestic circuit.

With PTI inputs