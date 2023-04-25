Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has found four 'faults' in the bowling of Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. It is worth noting that Arjun's game has been in focus after he made his IPL debut playing for Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 game on April 16. The first match saw him conceding 17 runs in two overs, while in the second game, Arjun returned figures of 1 for 18 in 2.5 overs. In the third game, Arjun leaked 48 runs for one wicket in 3 overs.

While the start to his IPL career has not been a memorable one, many cricket experts have opined what he lacks in his bowling. Latif has pointed out four areas in which he felt the left-arm pacer needs to work.

"Former Pakistan player Rashid Latif & quite a few cricketers may be technically right in pointing fault in the run-up & delivery stride that will affect the speed of Arjun Tendulkar but none of them have offered any solution. What's the solution coaches ?" Latif was asked on Twitter.

Here's his reply:

Need to improve following steps , he is so young so he can work on it . pic.twitter.com/wsSWNACEzA — Rashid Latif |(@iRashidLatif68) April 24, 2023

Mumbai Indians suffered a 13-run loss at the hands of Punjab Kings in match number 31 of IPL 2023 last week. Getting an invitation to bat first, PBKS posted 214 for 8 before restricting MI to 201 for 6. During their innings, PBKS were 118 for 4 after the 15h over, but a sensational attack in the slog overs helped them amass 96 runs in the last five overs. The carnage started with MI pacer Arjun Tendulkar's third over which went for 31 runs.

Sam Curran started the over with a six and the run flow never stopped. Arjun was hit for 2 sixes and 4 fours in the over that also had a wide, a no-ball, and a single.

After his poor show against PBKS, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai give him a chance in their next game against Gujarat Titans on April 25.