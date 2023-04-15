Mumbai Indians are expected to take the field without their ace fast bowler Jofra Archer in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Archer has missed the last two games for Mumbai Indians having played the season-opener in Bangalore on April 2, as a fresh trouble to his elbow has put him on the sidelines.

The unavailability of Archer has certainly compounded MI's troubles who have one win to show from three games so far, with their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also missing the entire IPL 2023.

"At the moment Jof is being managed by the medical team and I am not a part of those conversations. Whenever they have him ready to play he will be ready to go," Mumbai Indians and Australia batter Tim David told the media during pre-match conference on Saturday.

While the right-arm bowler had a light bowling session here on Saturday afternoon away from the training nets, he did return later on to have a bat and looked at ease playing the big shots.

David said it is difficult to plan for batters like KKR's Rinku Singh, who smacked five consecutive sixes when his side needed 28 runs to win from the last five balls against Gujarat Titans to record an unbelievable finish.

Even in KKR's high-scoring match on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rinku smacked four sixes and as many fours to make a 31-ball 58 not out, albeit in a losing cause.

"They (KKR) have got some dangerous batsmen and (if) our bowlers get them out (early) that will be a perfect start for us," David acknowledged.

"But no, it is tough to plan, I think. We are more focussed on ourselves and we want to play a good game and we know when we play our best cricket we are going to top." The dashing Australian batter said despite Mumbai Indians' dominating record against KKR - eight wins in nine matches here at the Wankhede Stadium - the challenge will be tough one on Sunday afternoon.

"I am not sure how many games I have played so it's tough to comment on that. It is a new (MI) team but it is our home ground. As a home team here we get great support and we want to make this our fortress," he said.

"We want to get good results all the time and we want to be confident about the style of cricket we want to play here and take on every team."