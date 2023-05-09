Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their previous meeting this season, RCB had emerged as the winners by eight wickets. Currently, MI are standing at the eighth spot on the points table with a total of five wins out of 10 matches. The five-time champions will be coming to this match after facing a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. For that match, MI had benched their star batter Tilak Varma, who is most likely to make his way back into the team against RCB.

Apart from this, MI's star pacer Jofra Archer has also been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and Chris Jordan has been named as his replacement.

With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for hosts MI.

With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season with the bat.

However, with Sharma not firing at the top, MI have had the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green consolidating in the middle while Tilak Varma and Tim David have also found their groove as finishers late in the order.

Advertisement

At the same time, MI will also be concerned about their death overs bowling, having conceded four consecutive totals in excess of 200 while bowling first, two of which were recorded on flat decks here at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI's Predicted XI against RCB:Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)