Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League clash on Saturday. Having made a poor start with defeats in first two matches, Mumbai Indians, who are placed sixth in the points table, have been able to bounce back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top have provided brisk starts to Mumbai Indians, getting their runs at an almost 10 runs per over which has set the platform for the others that follow.

The overseas pair of Cameron Green and Tim David has done well in the last three games or so with the bat, but it remains to be seen how their middle-order mainstay Suryakumar Yadav goes about his job. In the bowling department, Mumbai Indians are likely to be without their overseas star Jofra Archer who continues to carefully tread his way back into top flight cricket.

The right-arm pacer has not played since MI's opening match against RCB on April 2, while he has trained with the team but not in the full tilt.

The young Arjun Tendulkar has made an impressive start to his IPL career, taking his maiden wicket in the last game against SRH and also bowled a disciplined final over to defend 20 runs, which would boost the left-arm seamer's confidence going forward.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs Punjab Kings:

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff