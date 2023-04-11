Despite having star players in the squad, Mumbai Indians have suffered two consecutive defeats in IPL 2023. They will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory of the season during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing Mumbai.

MI have a lot to figure out, starting with their explosive top-order which has flattered to deceive so far. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have failed to provide the side a solid start.

Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against CSK.

A special knock from Ishan Kishan too is awaited while million dollar buy Cameron Green is yet to make an impact. Green has improved in bowling, but batting failures have hurt MI more. Mumbai may drop him for the match against DC.

When a batter is out of form, he finds news ways to get out and that is what is happening with star player Suryakumar Yadav, who would be hoping his unexpected lean run ends on Tuesday.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under performing batting department.

Rohit had no hesitation in saying after the CSK game that the senior players need to step up.

Jofra Archer has also failed to impress while Tim David would also be raring to prove his mettle for the five-time champions.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

(With PTI Inputs)