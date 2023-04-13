Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again proved his worth as he scalped two wickets for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match on Wednesday against Chennai Super Kings. With those two scalps, Chahal took his wicket tally to 10 in four matches and became the current purple cap holder. Apart from his classic bowling on the field, Chahal is also widely popular for his off-the-field antics. Recently, a video went viral on social media, showing the spinner shaking a leg with RR's new recruit and England batter Joe Root on the song "Biba".

Speaking about his dance in the video, Chahal revealed that the song which was played in the video is one of his favourite tracks and the steps were decided by Root himself.

"Actually that is my favorite song, I listen to it at least 6-7 times a day. The moves were from Joe bhai, because when he had come and we met for the first time, he taught me the move and told me that we would do this. Then I found a song that would suit the step," Chahal told RR pacer Sandeep Sharma and bowling coach Lasith Malinga in a video posted on IPL's Twitter.

Talking about the match against RR, MS Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes but unheralded Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for his side over Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), veterans of many such tantalising finishes were on course as 21 was needed off the last over.

CSK's final score was 172 for 6 as Dhoni didn't end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have liked in his spiritual home with 30,000 plus spectators rooting for him.

Punjab seamer Sandeep, who played a couple of games for India eight years back, seemed to lose his nerve as he bowled a couple of wides and then Dhoni whipped him over square leg and mid-wicket for a couple of sixes.

Needing 6 off last two deliveries, the medium pacer got a wide yorker to Jadeja and then a perfect block-hole ball to Dhoni as it fetched a couple of singles.

