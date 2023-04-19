Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, has reported a "corrupt approach" to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). Sources told NDTV that an unknown man, who is said to be a driver, sought inside information from Siraj on RCB. The BCCI has a strict code of conduct when it comes to corrupt approach. If a player or an official fail to report a corrupt approach, he can be sanctioned as well.

"It is acknowledged that the fight against corruption requires prompt reporting of all such approaches and any unnecessary delay in doing so may undermine the effectiveness with which the ACU BCCI and other relevant anti-corruption bodies can protect the integrity of the sport. It is acknowledged that the assessment of whether there had been an 'unnecessary delay' in each case will depend on its own

circumstances, but it is always unacceptable (and will therefore constitute 'unnecessary delay') for a Participant to wait until after the match in respect of which he/she was invited to engage in Corrupt Conduct before reporting that approach to the ACU BCCI," the BCCI's anti-corruption code says.

According to a report in the PTI, the unknown man wanted inside news about Siraj's team after losing a lot of money in a previous IPL game. The India pacer got a call and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials. "It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information.

"Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Since S Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested on spot fixing charges along with former CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, the BCCI had strengthen its ACU work. Each team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all the movements.

Also there is mandatory ACU workshop for players on dos and don'ts and if any player fails to report corrupt approach, then there are sanctions in place. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 as he didn't report a corrupt approach during his IPL stint in the previous season.

With PTI inputs