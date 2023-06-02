Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja feels the just-concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be remembered for MS Dhoni. Earlier this week, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, which was played on the reserve day for the first time in the competition's rich history. While recalling some of the biggest moments of the season, Raja pointed at the incident involving Sunil Gavaskar and Dhoni. During CSK's last home game of the season, Gavaskar got his shirt signed from Dhoni.

"This IPL will be remembered for the color yellow, and for MS Dhoni. His humility, the Dhonimania, his captaincy, his calmness, and his keeping will be remembered for the ages. But most of all, this IPL will remembered for the moment when a legend like Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni to sign an autograph on his shirt. There cannot be a bigger complement for MS Dhoni. It will be remembered for young batting talent, the likes of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. These are stars who'll decorate these grounds for many years to come," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking further on IPL 2023, Raja labelled the 16th edition of the tournament as the greatest season ever

"The season will also be remembered for the big names that were benched and players from small nations who made a big mark. For the fact that even if you have big names in the coaching staff in the dugout, there's no guarantee of success for the teams. This IPL will be remembered for the fans, for great shot making and for great catching. Jab bowlers wicket lete the toh wo ulte seedhe bhangde nahi daalta the, they rather took their game up in the pressure situations. The tournament will be remembered for Gujarat Titans' bowling and leg spin bowling. This IPL had a wow factor. There has never been a spectacle as big in IPL history," he added.