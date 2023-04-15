Chris Gayle is an entertainer on and off the field. His tremendous power-hitting skills made him one of the earliest superstars of T20 cricket. He hold several records in the format including the highest individual record in the format - 175*. Against now-defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Chris Gayle played a knock of 175* in just 66 balls with 13 fours and 17 sixes to power RCB to a match-winning 263/5. PWI could score only 133/9 in return.

To this date remains it the highest individual score in T20 cricket. Not only is it one of Gayle's iconic knocks, but it also is the reason why millions of RCB fans have stuck around for their team despite not winning an IPL title: The sheer entertainment brought to their TV sets by their favourite stars. Now, Gayle is at the IPL 2023 as one of the expert commentator for Jio Cinema. On Saturday, he showcased a different side of himself as he wished fans on the Bengali New Year. "Ami Chris Gayle. Hello Kolkata. Subho Nababorsho. Kolkata, ami tomay bhalobashi (I Am Chris Gayle, Happy New Year. Kolkata, I love you).

Here's the Universe Boss wishing everyone, Shubho Noboborsho



Watch him in the #AJIOMatchCentreLIVE - from 2:30 PM on #JioCinema - LIVE & FREE across all telecom operators #IPLonJioCinema | @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/mvP2JcfYmM — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 15, 2023

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers enjoy a great fan following in India and it is majorly due to their stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hence, it is no surprise that the side named these two stars as the first two inductees into their Hall Of Fame. The official Twitter handle of the franchise posted a video on Twitter, in which Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket and former skipper Virat Kohli go on to induct the batting greats into the Hall Of Fame.

AB de Villiers was an integral part of RCB from 2011 to 2021, while West Indies opening batter Gayle was with the franchise for six years.

With ANI inputs