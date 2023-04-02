Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson will play no further part in the ongoing Indian Premier League as he has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, after sustaining an injury during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. GT made the official announcement on Sunday morning, saying: "We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return."

The 32-year-old got injured following a nasty fall while fielding on the boundary during the CSK innings. He had limped off the field in the 13th over on Friday. The extent of his injury is not yet known, but going by what was seen on Friday night, it did not seem a minor injury.

Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, intercepted a ball headed for a possible six off CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat.

He managed to palm the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary ropes. But he fell awkwardly on the ground and clutched his right knee in pain.

He was taken off after receiving on-field treatment and did not come back to ba with B Sai Sudharsan coming in as a substitute fielder first and later he took Williamson's place in the Titans' playing XI under the Impact Player rule.

GT had roped Williamson in at his base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL mini acution.

(With PTI Inputs)