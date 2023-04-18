Virat Kohli is well and truly back. Since the 2022 Asia Cup, when the former India captain ended his lengthy century drought, Kohli has been scoring big runs. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 so far, Kohli has scored three half-centuries in four games. His starts have proved crucial for RCB too, who are one of the teams yet to win the IPL. "It became difficult in between. Things got very hectic. But then you had to step away in times, where everyone was going for more and more. I was like if I just keep being part of the rat race, I am going into a space which is very, very unhealthy. Me taking break was the most important decision at that point of time. It brought back the freshness," said Kohli in an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

"The most important factor in that whole transitional period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it.

"Everyone was like we observe this and this is the solution for it. I couldn't get the point across that whatever shortcoming is, there is because of this (pointing towards his head). When you are not right mentally, you are all over the place. There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can't be that all went to a standstill and the technical issues pop out right now. When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again and people were like 'oh you made some serious changes'. But I didn't pick up the bat for six weeks," said the former RCB captain.

He holds numerous records in the sport, including most runs in Tests, ODIs and international cricket as a whole. After a wait of 1205 days, Kohli brought an end to his century drought in Test cricket, scoring his 75th international century and his 28th in Tests on March 12.

At present playing in the IPL 2023, Kohli has amassed 214 runs in four games at a strike rate of 147.58 and an average of 71.33. In the first match, he was unbeaten on 82 runs against Mumbai Indians. He has been in excellent form so far, scoring three half-centuries in four games.

