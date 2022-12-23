England batter Harry Brook on Friday was bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping sum of Rs 13.25 crores at IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi. SRH were involved in a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals for the services of Brook., while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were also in the race. Brook, who set his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore, has risen to prominence with his astonishing stroke play in his short, but sweet international career so far.

He recently emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Test series against Pakistan, scoring 468 runs at an average of 93.60, with three centuries and one half-century and the best score of 153. He was also given the 'Man of the Series' for his superb performance in the longer format.

Brook was also given the 'Man of the Series' award for his superb show in seven-match T20I series against the Asian giants that took place in September-October as a part of the tour. In seven innings, he scored 238 runs at an average of 79.33, with one half-century and the best score of 81*.

Earlier, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for his base price of Rs 2 crores.

Williamson did not have a great IPL 2022 with SRH. In 13 matches, he could score only 216 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.64. Only one fifty came out of his bat. His strike rate was also extremely sub-par at 93.51. He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in November.

In 13 T20Is this year, Williamson scored 443 runs at an average of 36.91 with three fifties. His strike rate however has been a little subpar for T20I standards, sitting at 118.76.

(With ANI Inputs)

