The Indian Premier League on Friday announced that from the upcoming season (IPL 2023) each team will be allowed a substitute player who "will be able to take a more active part in the match". The announcement was made on Twitter. The concept of tactical substitutes was trialled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the domestic T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, this season.

"Time for a New season Time for a New rule How big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL," IPL captioned its tweet.

The 2022 edition of the IPL was won by newcomers Gujarat Titans. A mini auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 on Kochi ahead of the next season.

The details of the new rule are yet to come out. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, teams were asked to name four substitutes at the time of toss and out of them one could be used as an "Impact Player". The Impact Player could replace any players from the starting XI at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings, and was allowed to bat and bowl his full quota of overs.

