Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for Kane Williamson for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 31st March 2023.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka's white-ball captain is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam. Shanaka was on fire in the recent T20I series in India, smashing 124 runs in three innings at a S/R of 187 while averaging 62.00. He was also Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings. Signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka's maiden season in TATA IPL.

More updates to follow