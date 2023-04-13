PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Departs For 20, PBKS Go 5 Down Against GT
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings have lost six wickets after Mohit Sharma dismissed Sam Curran for 22. Shahrukh Khan is standing strong at the crease with Harpreet Brar on the other end. On the other end, Gujarat Titans aim to end the proceedings at the earliest. Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, and Rashid Khan have taken the wickets so far. GT after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat/bowl against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 match in Mohali. PBKS have called-in Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kagiso Rabada in their Playing XI after replacing Nathan Ellis and Sikandar Raza.
- 21:06 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Curran, Rajapaksa key for PBKSSam Curran and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are cautiously taking four-down Punjab Kings to a decent total. In the previous over of Rashid Khan, the duo smashes 10 runs and brings some momentum towards PBKS.PBKS 109/4 (16 overs)
- 20:52 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: PBKS aim for recoveryAfter losing four wickets, the onus of taking Punjab Kings to a good total now lies on Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sam Curran. In the previous over of Rashid Khan, the duo has fetched only two runs and cautiously moving ahead in the game.PBKS 96/4 (14 overs)
- 20:45 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: OUTOUT!!! When Punjab Kings were trying to recover, Mohit Sharma gives another blow to them as he removes Jitesh Sharma for 25. The ball hits the nick of the edge as Wriddhiman Saha takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Fourth wicket gone for PBKS.PBKS 92/3 (12.2 overs)
- 20:34 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Tight bowling from GTGujarat Titans have successfully created a lot of pressure on Punjab Kings batters as they are keeping the bowling tight. In the previous over, Mohit Sharma concedes only six runs, which includes a boundary from Bhanuka Rajapaksa.PBKS 81/3 (11 overs)
- 20:21 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Good over for PBKSAfter losing three wickets in a quick succession, Punjab Kings finally have a good over as Jitesh Sharma provides some momentum. In the previous over, he smashes eight runs off Rashid Khan, which includes two boundaries.PBKS 71/3 (9 overs)
- 20:13 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: OUTOUT!!! Rashid Khan provides Gujarat Titans with a major breakthrough as he dismisses Matthew Short for 36. Rashid bowls a googly which misses the bat and rattles up the middle stump. PBKS in deep trouble now.PBKS 55/3 (6.4 overs)
- 20:06 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: PBKS 52/2 in powerplayDespite losing two wickets in the early stages of the match, Punjab Kings managed to make 52 runs in the powerplay. Matthew Short is going strongly as he has scored 35 off 22 balls while Bhanuka Rajapaksa is standing unbeaten at 3 off 4 balls.PBKS 52/2 (6 overs)
- 19:52 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: OUTOUT!!! Big blow for Punjab Kings as Joshua Little removes Shikhar Dhawan for 8. Dhawan whips it over the mid-wicket as Alzarri Joseph takes a simple catch. Dhawan falls on a single digit for the first-time in this season. Big wicket gone for PBKS.PBKS 28/2 (3.2 overs)
- 19:48 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: 11 runs off the previous overMatthew Short keeps the momentum towards Punjab Kings as he showcases his brilliant batting skills. He smashes two back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Shami's delivery as the paces leaks 11 runs off the previous over.PBKS 27/1 (3 overs)
- 19:44 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: Dhawan in formShikhar Dhawan continues his fiery form and smashes two brilliant boundaries off Joshua Little. In the second over, Little concedes 8 runs and GT aim for some quick wickets.PBKS 16/1 (2 overs)
- 19:37 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: 8 runs off the 1st overDespite losing a wicket , Punjab Kings managed to get back on track after Matthew Short smashed two back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Shami's delivery. Shami concedes 8 runs as PBKS aim to get more boundaries.PBKS 8/1 (1 over)
- 19:36 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: OUTOUT!!! Mohammed Shami has provided Gujarat Titans with an early breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the first over. Shami bowls an inswinger as Prabhsimran mistimes and ends up giving a catch to Rashid Khan at the mid-wicket. First wicket gone for PBKS.PBKS 0/1 (0.2 overs)
- 19:30 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: We are underwayThe IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans begins with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh opening for PBKS. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami will be bowling the first over for GT.
- 19:18 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Substitutes from both the teamsPBKS Subs: Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet BhatiaGT Subs: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat
- 19:12 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Yash Dayal not in GT's Playing XIGujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
- 19:11 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: PBKS' Playing XIPunjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
- 19:10 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Here's what Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss"Doesn't bother us. Were looking to bowl first. We have been playing good cricket. Quite normal to go through this in cricket. Won't be the first time or the last (loss against SRH). Looking forward to put up a great show. Two changes - Rabada coming in for Nathan. Bhanuka coming in for Raza."
- 19:10 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Here's what Hardik Pandya said at the toss"Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don't know (any changes?). It's there in the paper."
- 19:01 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: GT win toss, opt to bowlGujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 match in Mohali.
- 18:58 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Pitch report"The pitch is an absolute beauty, not for the bowlers but for the batters," says Murali Karthik. "Quite a good covering of grass here," adds Chris Morris. "Would probably look to bowl first. Big ground, lots of pockets, and batters will have to do a lot of running."
- 18:58 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: Mohit Sharma likely to makes his debut for GTPacer Mohit Sharma is likely to make his debut for Gujarat Titans in today's match against Punjab Kings.
- 18:50 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: GT's Predicted XIHere's what we think can be Gujarat Titans' Playing XI against Punjab Kings.
- 18:47 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: PBKS' Predicted XIHere's what we can be Punjab Kings' Playing XI against Gujarat Titans.
- 18:43 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live: PBKS in form!GT, currently fourth on the table with four points from three games, still have a great chance to top the chart, but for that they will have to collectively come together against PBKS, who are fast emerging as one of the most difficult sides to surmount.Going by their current form, PBKS' eight-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad could just be an aberration, given the form of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and young left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh.
- 18:29 (IST)PBKs vs GT Live Score: Should GT change their bowling combination?GT would perhaps take a second look at their bowling combination and see how they can rotate their bowlers more efficiently.With four premier bowlers in Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid in their team, they shouldn't have lost the game after posting 204. But, then, this is IPL and there are one Rinku too many itching to prove themselves.
- 18:20 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: GT Bowling!GT though have their own firepower, boasting of the likes of Gill, top-order batter Sudarshan and Shankar -- late bloomer at 32 --, who struck an unbeaten 24-ball 63 to guide the side to a 200-plus total in their game against KKR.Had it not been for Rinku's breathtaking last-over mayhem, Vijay could well have been patting his back for the wonderful effort. Unfortunately, that was not to be and things turned upside-down in the last over bowled by Yash Dayal.
- 18:00 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: PBKS bowling is strong too!Lower down, PBKS have the most expensive buy in IPL history, all-rounder Sam Curran besides Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, while in the bowling department Arshdeep and Nathan Ellis have created quite a few problems for the rivals.
- 17:34 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: PBKS top-order in top form!The way Dhawan and young opening partner Prabhsimran Singh have blasted off in powerplays gives an indication that they are unlikely to alter their strategy against GT, who have bowlers of the calibre of Mohammed Shami, Hardik and Rashid, to name a few.
- 16:28 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: Too many subplots!GT would be wary of Dhawan's form and Hardik would know all too well how the veteran Delhi cricketer would be itching to once again prove himself. This could well be a contest of one-upmanship between Dhawan and Shubman Gill, with the former still wanting to prove himself and be in contention for a place in the India squad for the ODI World Cup at home later this year.
- 16:13 (IST)PBKS vs GT Live Score: Welcome!A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings!