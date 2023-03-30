The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in almost here and well-known actress Rashmika Mandanna was confirmed as a performer for the star-studded opening ceremony on Friday. Mandanna will join fellow actress Tamannah Bhatia and star singer Arijit Singh as the performers for the mega event that will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the tournament opener between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Mandhana is a well-known name in the Telugu industry, and she grabbed headlines with her blockbuster film Pushpa.

Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening 🎇@iamRashmika will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️



🗓️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/nNldHV3hHb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

The tournament will be reverting to the home and away format after two years which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opening ceremony is rumoured to feature multiple superstars.

Get ready to rock & roll! 🎶



To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️



🗓️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by winning the IPL title on their debut season in 2022 and it was mainly due to the brilliance of skipper Hardik Pandya. The debutants played delightful cricket with Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia emerging as the megastars.

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🙌



31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema



Make sure to tune in & join! 👌 pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

On the other hand, it was a forgettable season for the four-time champions CSK who finished the tournament in ninth spot. Ravindra Jadeja failed to shine as the skipper and with the all-rounder leaving his position midway, it was once again MS Dhoni who assumed the responsibility. However, it was too little too late as the side managed to finish just above Mumbai Indians in a disappointing season.

Dhoni will once again be the skipper for the franchise with reports claiming that he can retire after IPL 2023. The opening ceremony is expected to begin at 6 pm ahead of the encounter.