MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers in the world but the veteran wicket-keeper batsman was not able to provide Chennai Super Kings with a late flourish during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Dhoni could only manage to score 2 runs from 3 deliveries and he was even clean bowled off the bowling of Vaibhav Arora. However, it did not count as the ball was a free hit. With an opportunity to score big, Dhoni went for a massive heave but the straight delivery missed his bat completely and crashed into the stumps.

Dhoni's decision to drop down the order backfired as Chennai Super Kings lost wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to a modest 144 for six by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Opting to bat, CSK were 72 for five in in the 11th over before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, hammering a 34-ball 48 (1x4, 3x6s) to help the hosts somewhat recuperate in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24).

The duo shared 68-run stand for the sixth wicket to take CSK close to the 150-run mark, which at one point of time looked out of reach on a sluggish pitch.

Spin duo of Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR and they were ably supported by Shardul Thakur (3-0-15-1) did and Vaibhav Arora (1/30).

CSK were 99 for five after 16 overs as KKR bowlers, especially the spinners, kept things tight and struck at regular intervals.

(With PTI inputs)