Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians comprehensively in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter in Ahmedabad on Tuesday but the match was not without its fair share of controversies. During the third over of the match, Wriddhiman Saha gloved the ball to Ishan Kishan off the bowling of Arjun Tendulkar and the umpire wasted little time in raising his finger. Saha was not convinced and after a long discussion with Shubman Gill, he signaled for the review. However, the DRS timer was completed but the umpire decided to go with the batsman's request and asked for the review.

The review went in favour of the bowler but Twitter was not pleased with the umpire's action.

Why have the 15 sec referral rule in if the 3rd umpire doesn't enforce it ? @IPL #timesup — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 25, 2023

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL match on Tuesday. Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine. MI didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the powerplay. While trying to work the ball on the onside, Rohit got a leading edge and ended up giving a return catch to his opposite number, Hardik Pandya, in the second over.

DRS timer was over and still umpires gave GT the review and they troll mumbai brought umpires. — Arjun (@arjunkd_) April 25, 2023

After the seamers have done their job, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan came on and bowled a very economical first over.

Is the DRS timer a joke or what?? — Kaygee18 (@Kaygee4_5) April 25, 2023

MI managed to score 13 runs in the seventh over, before Rashid ended Ishan Kishan's painstaking stay in the middle. Ishan consumed an many as 21 balls for his 13 runs.

Three balls later, Rashid had Tilak Varma trapped in front of the wicket to leave MI reeling at 45 for three in the eighth over.

From there, five-time winners MI could not do enough to challenge the defending champions.

After a forgettable outing with the ball where he was smashed around for 39 runs in two overs, Cameron Green chipped in with 33 off 26 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 23 in 12 balls. Nehal Wadhera smashed his way to 40 in just 21 deliveries, but their efforts only delayed the inevitable.

Besides Rashid's 2/27 in four overs, Noor Ahmad, the other spinner from Afghanistan, finished with impressive figures of 3/37 in his full quota of overs.

(With PTI inputs)