Punjab Kings on Wednesday became the first-ever team to post four-successive totals of 200-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The north Indian side accomplished the achievement during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mohali. In the match, PBKS posted 214/3 in their 20 overs. They continued their streak of posting 200-plus, posting 201/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 201 all out against Lucknow Super Giants and 214/8 against Mumbai Indians. They were powered by knocks from Liam Livingstone (82* in 42 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), Jitesh Sharma (49* in 27 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shikhar Dhawan (30 in 20 balls with five fours).

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with 2/29 in four overs. Arshad Khan also got a wicket. Jofra Archer went wicketless, giving away 56 runs in four overs.

Chasing 215, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck, but quickfire fifties from Ishan Kishan (75 in 41 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) pulled them back into the game. Later, Tilak Verma (26*) and Tim David (19*) played cameos to secure MI their fifth win with seven balls and four wickets in hand.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 2/34 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh got one wicket, but gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Rishi Dhawan also got a wicket.

With this win, MI has climbed to the sixth spot, with five wins and four losses, aggregating 10 points. PBKS also has a similar win-loss record but is in seventh due to a lower net-run-rate.