Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday unveiled the lavender-coloured jersey which the franchise will wear for its final home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 in its initiative to raise awareness against cancer. The franchise took to Twitter to make the announcement. "We are ready to don the lavender colours this Monday for a special cause Gujarat Titans cares about the health and wellness of one and all! Join us as we strive to raise awareness against cancer #GTvSRH | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023," tweeted GT.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top spot in the IPL 2023 table with eight wins and four losses. They have a total of 16 points.

GT had lost their previous match to MI by 27 runs on Friday.

Knocks by Ishan Kishan (31) and skipper Rohit Sharma (29) laid a solid foundation for a big score while Suryakumar Yadav (103* in 49 balls) accelerated the innings to perfection, taking MI to 218/5. Rashid Khan (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

In the chase of 219, the defending champions lost wickets quickly, but knocks from David Miller (41) and Rashid Khan (79* in 32 balls) helped GT put up a fight.

Akash Madhwal (3/31) and Piyush Chawla (2/36) impressed with the ball.

