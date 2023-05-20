Former India captain MS Dhoni is loved everywhere he goes. The support he gets from fans is unparalleled. Ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK)' game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, fans thronged the streets and surrounded the travelling team's bus, just to catch a glimpse of the former India captain. In a video shared on Twitter, fan surrounded CSK's bus, resulting in massive traffic jam. CSK's official Twitter handle also shared a picture of fans surrounding the team bus.

Fans behind the CSK bus in Delhi.



This is madness. pic.twitter.com/P594b5r8QL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2023

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against DC in their crucial IPL 2023 clash.

This match is crucial for CSK's playoff chances, which is sitting at the second spot with seven wins, five losses and one no result from 13 matches.

They have a total of 15 points and lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC is out of the competition, have five wins, eight losses from 13 games, with a total of 10 points. They won their previous match against Punjab Kings and could spoil CSK's party today.

CSK skipper Dhoni said at the toss, "We will bat. We have been trying to win games right from the first game. We are playing the same XI, it is a balanced eleven and we do not need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progresses, that is the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we will have good and bad games, need to take the learnings from very game and that is what I want the youngsters to learn."

(With ANI Inputs)