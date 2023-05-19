Virat Kohli's century overshadowed the maiden ton from Heinrich Klaasen as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to take a massive step towards playoff qualification on Thursday. Klaasen was pivotal in taking SRH to a competitive total but it was Kohli's special innings combined with another gritty knock from Faf du Plessis that proved to be the difference-maker for RCB. However, former England cricket team skipper Kevin Pietersen had an “unpopular opinion” as he said that he will rate Klaasen's effort higher than Kohli's due to the lack of support provided by SRH cricketers in comparison to RCB.

"Let me say an unpopular thought. Heinrich's was the better ton of the two. Klaasen's innings was the better one. Imagine being part of a team that is already out, with little support. Playing for a team which is so dysfunctional...it's brilliant," Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports.

"The way that Klaasen played today was phenomenal."

Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

(With PTI inputs)