Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday and kept their hopes of IPL 2023 playoff alive. Chasing 187, RCB finished the proceedings with eight wickets and four balls in hand, which also improved their net run rate. Apart from such a big win, one moment which surely became the highlight of the night was Virat Kohli's marvelous century, which came in just 62 deliveries. The star batter left everyone stunned with his powerful performance, which was laced with 12 boundaries and four sixes.

It was Kohli's sixth IPL ton, which came after a hiatus of four years. The moment he reached the triple figures, the entire RCB dugout gave him a standing ovation and bowed down to him to applaud his blistering knock.

The video soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left heavily touched by the sweet gesture of the RCB players.

Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)