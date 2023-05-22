Days after bringing up his much-awaited sixth IPL century, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli reached the triple figures again on Sunday. The stylish right-handed batter slammed his seventh IPL ton in 60 balls during RCB's must-win match against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. With this century, Kohli achieved many milestones as he surpassed Chris Gayle (6) to get the highest number of tons in the history of IPL. The 34-year-old batter has receiving numerous praises from the entire world for his knock and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir also did not shy away from praising Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Amir wrote, "100 number 82 from the real king @imVkohli, what a inning in must win game. true champion and inspiration for many people."

Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Kohli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli's second straight hundred. Thanks to their aggressive approach, RCB scored 62 runs in the powerplay.

For GT, Noor Ahmad scalped two wickets while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each.

Earlier, the start of the match was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rains that left the outfield of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wet.

