Player of the Match in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill revealed that hitting six on Abhishek Sharma's ball was the most pleasing thing for him in the whole innings. Shubman Gill's century and Mohamad Shami's impressive performance with the ball clinched a 34-run victory for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

"The six off Abhishek Sharma was the most pleasing thing for me. I told him that if you bowl to me I'm gonna hit you for a six," Shubman said in the post-match presentation.

Shubman and Abhishek were part of the U19 world cup 2018 winning side. They also played together for Punjab in first-class cricket.

Shubman also said that he has smashed his maiden century against the team for which he had debuted for IPL, so life has come a full circle.

"I made my IPL debut against SRH and got my first hundred against them, so life has come a full circle. Hopefully many more to come. It's all about the bowlers and situation and I don't dwell much on my last innings. It is important to focus on the situation in front," Shubman added.

Shubman Gill's century and Mohamad Shami's impressive performance with the ball clinched a 34-run victory for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Gujarat Titans became the first time to qualify for the playoffs. They have 18 points in the table with nine wins and four losses. While SRH is placed second last in the Table with eight points. They won four matches and lost eight.