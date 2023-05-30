Despite facing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya said that he is proud of his team and if he had to lose the title to anyone he would rather lose it to CSK captain MS Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title as they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jadeja smashed 15* off 6 balls as a collection of cameos from Devon Conway (47 off 25), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16) and Shivam Dube (32* off 21). Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13) and Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8) helped CSK chase down 171 from 15 overs in a rain-shortened IPL final.

Pandya said that it was destiny for CSK captain MS Dhoni to win the title and good things happen to good people and "he's been one of the best people he knows."

"I'm very happy for him (MS Dhoni), destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I'd rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he's been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night," Hardik Pandya said at the time of the post-match presentation.

Pandya praised batter Sai Sudharsan who played a fighting knock of 96 runs off 47 balls to help GT post a mammoth 214/4.

Sudharsan had put on a stunning show on the big stage with a splendid 96 off 47 balls, ably supported by Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 39) and Shubman Gill 39 (20) to help GT post a mammoth 214/4 before rain forced the match to be shortened to 15 overs.

"I think we tick a lot of boxes as a team. We play with a lot of heart, really proud of the way we kept fighting. We have a motto - we win together, we lose together. I'm not going to make excuses, CSK played the better cricket. We batted really well, special mention to Sai (Sudarshan), not easy to play that well at this level. We have been backing the boys and trying to make sure we get the best out of them. But their success is their success. The way they have put their hand up and delivered - Mohit, Rashid, Shami everyone," he said.