The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw its league campaign coming to an end, with Mumbai Indians becoming the last team to qualify. MI have to thank Gujarat Titans for lending a helping hand, with a victory for the defending champions against Royal Challengers Bangalore providing MI the required push. Over the course of the campaign, a number of players stepped up and grabbed the opportunitities given to them with both hands. Before the IPL 2023 playoffs start, we take a look at the Best XI of the league campaign.

1. Faf du Plessis:The top-scoring batter at the end of the league campaign, Faf du Plesiss truly had his finest IPL season yet. Though his performances couldn't take RCB through to the playoffs, the South African should take pride in what he was able to do with the bat. Had a few middle-order batters in the team stepped up, the Bengaluru franchise would've been in the playoffs at this stage.

Matches 14 | Runs 730 | Average 56.15 | Strike-Rate 153.68 | Fifties 8

2. Shubman Gill: With two centuries in his last two matches, Shubman Gill truly came on song for Gujarat Titans, proving to be the difference-maker for the franchise in crucial league matches towards the end. GT would hope to see the opener continue his stunning form in the playoffs, and potentially, in the final.

Matches 14 | Runs 680 | Average 56.67 | Strike-Rate 152.46 | Centuries 2 | Half-centuries 4

3. Virat Kohli:Though an opener, Virat Kohli comes in at the No. 3 spot in the list for his ability to not just anchor the innings but also turned into a finisher on multiple occasions for the team. With two centuries to his name, Kohli turned his beast mode on towards the end but his twin centuries weren't enough to take RCB through.

Matches 14 | Runs 639 | Average 53.25 | Strike-Rate 139.82 | Centuries 2 | Half-centuries 6

4. Suryakumar Yadav:No matter the team, it's difficult to take Suryakumar Yadav off the No. 4 spot in a T20 side. After going through a lean patch towards the start of the tournament, Surya overcame his blemishes and quickly turned into the world-beater he is to go past the 500-run mark with ease.

Matches 14 | Runs 511 | Average 42.58 | Strike-rate 185.14 | Centuries 1 | Half-centuries 4

5. Heinrich Klaasen:When it comes to the choice of a wicket-keeper, no one beats the impact Heinrich Klaasen had, no matter where SRH finished this season. The South African was the biggest performer for his franchise, with no other player coming even close.

Matches 12 | Runs 448 | Average 49.78 | Strike-rate 177.07 | Centuries 1 | Half-centuries 2

6. Rinku Singh:Truly the 'finisher of the season', Rinku Singh takes the No. 6 spot in the team for his exceptional performances in this campaign. If it wasn't for him, the Kolkata Knight Riders would arguably be placed bottom of the points table.

Matches 14 | Runs 474 | Average 59.25 | Strike-rate 139.52 | Half-centuries 4

7. Rashid Khan:The Afghanistan all-rounder hasn't just delivered with the ball, like he usually does, but has also emerged as a game-changer with the bat. This season, Rashid hasn't only strengthened his bowling but also started to contribute with the bat.

Matches 14 | Runs Scored 95 | Batting Average 47.50 | Batting Strike-rate 237.50 | Fifties 1 | Wickets 24 | Economy-rate 7.82 | Bowling Average 18.25

8. Mohammed Shami:Sitting top of the bowling charts, jointly with Rashid Khan, Shami has been a venom with the new ball. The veteran pacer has made use of his experience very well for Gujarat Titans, emerging as a match-winner.

Matches 14 | Wickets 24 | Economy Rate 7.70 | Average 17.66.

9. Piyush Chawla:Not many expected the veteran spinner to be among the top wicket-takers this season. But if Mumbai Indians are into the playoffs, one of the biggest credits goes to Chawla for his exceptional performances. The former India spinner has given enough belief to other veterans to continue believing in themselves.

Matches 14 | Wickets 20 | Economy-rate 7.81 | Avaerage 21.10

10. Yuzvendra Chahal:Another season, another stellar show from Chahal. The ever-reliable spinner remained a key wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals throughout the campaign. Whenever RR needed to break a partnership, skipper Sanju Samson turned to Chahal.

Matches 14 | Wickets 21 | Economy-rate 8.17 | Average 20.57

11. Tushar Deshpande:MS Dhoni has honed some fine talents at Chennai Super Kings over the years. Tushar Deshpande is the latest to join the long list. The pacer turned into a critical wicket-taker for CSK in the powerplays, especially when Deepak Chahar was missing. Bigger things could be in store for Deshpande if he continues on this path.

Matches 14 | Wickets 20 | Economy-rate 9.52 | Average 23.25

