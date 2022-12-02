IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings on Friday announced that West Indies great Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the team's bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo, who was released by the franchise earlier last month, has called time on his playing days in the IPL. A statement from CSK further stated that L Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments, but he will be available for the Super Kings Academy.

"I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it's a role I'm excited about. From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!

"I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history!" said Bravo.

K.S Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO, said: "Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association. Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance."

Bravo is the highest ever wicket taker in the IPL, with 183 wickets from 161 matches. The all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings.

Bravo has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2011. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings' IPL victories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).

Bravo has overall played 144 matches for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.

(With inputs from CSK statement)

