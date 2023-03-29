Virat Kohli has been one of the best performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Though he is no longer the RCB skipper, expectations are always there for the former Indian cricket team captain to deliver in a big way for the franchise. RCB has been a star-studded side throughout, however, they are one of four current teams apart from Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants to win any IPL edition. This time too, apart from Kohli, there are several other stars in RCB line-up.

The RCB face Mumbai Indians in their first match on Sunday, before that Kohli revealed his current playlist.

"Surprisingly, I have gone a little back in time and I have recently downloaded Arijit Singh's MTV Unplugged playlist. He did an MTV unplugged segment once with some of his best songs and that was like soft-rock, very chill kind of version. I loved those versions," Virat Kohli said in a video posted on Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media handles.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot



Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more... Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

Beginning his IPL career with its inauguration in 2008, Kohli has seen many ups and downs with the teams and emerged as the most prolific player of the franchise. The 34-year-old batter led RCB from 2013 to 2021, before Faf du Plessis took over the reins in 2022. For the past 15 years, Kohli has helped RCB claim historic wins on numerous occasions with his powerful batting performance and amazing leadership skills.

To celebrate Kohli's magnificent 15 years with RCB, Star Sports did a special segment where many former cricketers spoke about their favourite moment of Kohli with the franchise. Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar recalled the 2016 rain-curtailed match between RCB and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), where Kohli played with stitches on his fingers and still smashed a century off just 50 balls.

“I remember a match, probably that was against Kings XI Punjab, where he played with stitches in hand and got a 100 in a 15-over match. That is phenomenal,” said Bangar.

During the match, RCB batted first after rain interrupted the game and the play was reduced to 15 overs per side. Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Kohli stitched a massive 146-run partnership and guided their side to a huge total of 211/3 in 15 overs.